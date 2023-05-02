Il 75enne Geoffrey Hinton lo ha annunciato con un tweet: "L'azienda ha agito in modo molto responsabile"

Da Google “me ne sono andato per poter parlare dei pericoli dell’intelligenza artificiale”. Lo afferma in un tweet il padrino dell’intelligenza artificiale Geoffrey Hinton, 75 anni, dopo che lo scrittore Cade Metz aveva ipotizzato sul New York Times che avesse lasciato il colosso informatico statunitense per poterlo criticare. “Google ha agito in modo molto responsabile“, aggiunge Hinton nel tweet.

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly.

— Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023