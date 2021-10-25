Le sneakers, un paio di Nike Air Ship, furono indossate nella regular season

25 Ottobre 2021

Un paio di sneakers indossate da Michael Jordan nella regular season del 1984 sono state vendute all’asta da Sotheby’s per la cifra record di 1,472 milioni di dollari. La vendita è avvenuta a Los Angeles. Sotheby’s ha dato la notizia con un tweet, spiegando che si tratta delle “scarpe da tennis più costose mai andate all’asta”. Si tratta di un paio di sneakers Nike Air Ship.

