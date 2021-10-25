Le sneakers, un paio di Nike Air Ship, furono indossate nella regular season

Un paio di sneakers indossate da Michael Jordan nella regular season del 1984 sono state vendute all’asta da Sotheby’s per la cifra record di 1,472 milioni di dollari. La vendita è avvenuta a Los Angeles. Sotheby’s ha dato la notizia con un tweet, spiegando che si tratta delle “scarpe da tennis più costose mai andate all’asta”. Si tratta di un paio di sneakers Nike Air Ship.

#AuctionUpdate The most valuable sneakers ever offered at auction—Michael Jordan’s regular season game-worn Nike Air Ships from 1984—have just sold at $1,472,000 in our luxury sale in Las Vegas. #SothebysxMGM pic.twitter.com/OlxvZ1ETML

— Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) October 24, 2021