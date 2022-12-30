Su Twitter la foto della galassia con i colori del Brasile

Una galassia con i colori del Brasile. Così la Nasa ha reso omaggio a Pelé su Twitter. “Questa immagine di una galassia a spirale nella costellazione dello Scultore mostra i colori del Brasile”, si legge nel tweet a corredo dell’immagine.

We mark the passing of the legendary Pelé, known to many as the king of the “beautiful game.” This image of a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sculptor shows the colors of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/sOYfKdTeAJ

