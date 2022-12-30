Su Twitter la foto della galassia con i colori del Brasile

Una galassia con i colori del Brasile. Così la Nasa ha reso omaggio a Pelé su Twitter. “Questa immagine di una galassia a spirale nella costellazione dello Scultore mostra i colori del Brasile”, si legge nel tweet a corredo dell’immagine.

