Milan, 23 Feb (LaPresse) – Among the most eagerly awaited films are ‘Adagio’ by Stefano Sollima, starring Pierfrancesco Favino and Toni Servillo, and ‘C’è ancora domani’, the directorial debut of popular actress Paola Cortellesi, a great “feminist drama”, in the words of Variety, which has been racking up record numbers at the Italian box office. The other films are ‘La bella estate’ by Laura Luchetti, ‘La chimera’ by Alice Rohrwacher, ‘Comandante’ by Edoardo De Angelis, ‘Holiday’ by Edoardo Gabbriellini, ‘Invelle’ by Simone Massi, ‘Linda and the Chicken’ by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach, ‘Oceans are the True Continents’ by Tommaso Sant’Ambrogio, ‘Te l’avevo detto’ by Ginevra Elkann.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata