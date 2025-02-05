Il pilota spagnolo dell'Aprilia accusa dolori al piede sinistro e alla mano destra

Incidente per Jorge Martin nel corso dei test di MotoGP a Sepang. Il pilota spagnolo dell’Aprilia, come si legge sull’account X della MotoGp, è stato portato all’ospedale locale perché accusa dolori al piede sinistro e alla mano destra. Martin è stato sbalzato dalla moto ed è atterrato in modo violento sull’asfalto.

This was @88jorgemartin‘s awful highside in his first hours with the number 1 plate 💢

He’s at the hospital undergoing tests due to left foot and right hand pain. Updates will follow and in the meantime, we’re sending our best wishes to the World Champ 💪#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/2UQtHKOq1w

— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) February 5, 2025