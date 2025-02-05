Il pilota spagnolo dell'Aprilia accusa dolori al piede sinistro e alla mano destra

5 Febbraio 2025 9:55

Incidente per Jorge Martin nel corso dei test di MotoGP a Sepang. Il pilota spagnolo dell’Aprilia, come si legge sull’account X della MotoGp, è stato portato all’ospedale locale perché accusa dolori al piede sinistro e alla mano destra. Martin è stato sbalzato dalla moto ed è atterrato in modo violento sull’asfalto.

