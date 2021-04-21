The Moroccan Association for Victims’ Rights, which goes by its French acronym AMDV on Tuesday voiced support for sexual assault victim Hafsa Boutahar, a 27-year old journalist, condemning hideous and unconscionable methods aiming to deprive her from fair and equitable justice.

Hafsa Boutahar, had appeared months back before the Prosecutor’s Office to denounce the sexual crimes she suffered at the hands of her colleague, Omar Radi, currently remanded in custody. The AMDV denounced “irresponsible statements” by some parties that undermine the dignity of Boutahar as well as her reputation and that of all victims of sexual violations, who have chosen to break the silence and go public with their suffering.

The Moroccan NGO called on all human rights advocates to reject all forms of sexual assaults and crimes, protect the victims and guarantee them the means to judicial empowerment in cases of rape and sexual crimes. It urged, at the same time, all those who enforce the law to guarantee legal and judicial protection for Hafsa Boutahar and all victims of sexual violations, as provided for by the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly No. 34/169 and all decisions relating thereto.

The Association also called upon all human rights associations, governmental and non-governmental organizations both national and international, who believe in the principles of human rights to show objectivity and consistency in the cases of the victims of sexual violations and crimes.

These cases are in no shape or form related to the principle of freedom of expression, as some try to label them to mislead the national public opinion, attract sympathy for the accused at the international level, and influence the course of justice, it added.

The NGO stressed the urgent need to face the wave of allegations and anti women’s rights statements which try to cynically obfuscate the truth, depict the person accused of rape as an activist detained because of his opinions, and squarely put all the blame on his victim.

