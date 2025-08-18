Morto Ronnie Rondell Jr, stuntman che ‘prese fuoco’ per la copertina dei Pink Floyd

Ronnie Rondell Jr – che divenne famoso per essersi fatto dare fuoco sulla copertina dell’iconico album ‘Wish You Were Here’ dei Pink Floyd – è morto all’età di 88 anni. Lo riporta Bbc.

Lo stuntman e attore di Hollywood è deceduto il 12 agosto in una casa di cura nello stato americano del Missouri, secondo quanto riportato in un necrologio online.

Nel corso della sua lunga carriera Rondell ha partecipato alla realizzazione di numerosi film e serie TV, tra cui Arma Letale, Thelma & Louise e Star Trek: Primo Contatto.

Lascia la moglie Mary e il figlio, anch’egli di nome Ronald.

Il testo di ‘Wish you were here’

So, so you think you can tell

Heaven from Hell,

blue skies from pain.

Can you tell a green field

from a cold steel rail?

A smile from a veil?

Do you think you can tell?

And did they get you trade

your heroes for ghosts?

Hot ashes for trees?

Hot air for a cool breeze?

Cold comfort for change?

And did you exchange a walk on part in the war

for a lead role in a cage?

How I wish, how I wish you were here.

We’re just two lost souls swimming in a fish bowl,

year after year,

running over the same old ground.

What have we found?

The same old fears,

wish you were here.