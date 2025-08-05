Mtv Video Music Awards 2025, le nominations: domina Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga incassa 12 nominations per i prossimi Mtv Video Music Awards 2025, ponendo fine al dominio di Taylor Swift, che negli ultimi due anni ne aveva raccolte più di tutti. La popstar di ‘Bad romance’ e ‘Mayhem’, uno dei suoi ultimi lavori, concorre in diverse categorie: miglior collaborazione, pop, regia, direzione artistica, fotografia, montaggio, coreografia, effetti visivi, nonché per canzone, video, album e artista dell’anno. In quest’ultima categoria concorrono anche Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen e The Weeknd, oltre a Beyoncé e Swift, a pari merito per numero di Mtv awards vinti in carriera (sono entrambe a 30). Beyoncé e Swift concorrono solo nella categoria artista dell’anno: se una delle due vincesse diventerebbe la popstar più premiata della storia. I vincitori saranno annunciati l’8 settembre con la cerimonia di consegna in diretta dall’UBS Arena di Elmont a New York.
Tutte le nominations
Gaga è seguita da vicino da Bruno Mars, con 11 nomination. Lamar ne ha 10. Sabrina Carpenter e Rosé delle Blackpink, alla loro prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto; così come Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con sette. Billie Eilish ne ha sei. Charli XCX cinque. Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae ne vantano quattro ciascuno. Il premio principale della serata, il video dell’anno, vede ‘Die with a smile’ di Gaga e Mars competere con ‘Brighter days ahead’ di Grande, ‘Birds of a feather’ di Eilish, ‘Not like us’ di Lamar, ‘Apt’ di Rosé e Mars, ‘Manchild’ di Sabrina Carpenter e ‘Timeless’ di The Weeknd e Playboy Carti. Per i Video Music Awards concorrreanno per la prima volta 33 artisti , tra cui Alex Warren, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Gigi Perez, Katseye e Lainey Wilson. Quest’anno ci sono anche due nuove categorie: miglior artista country e miglior artista pop. Le votazioni online dei fan sono iniziate martedì e si concluderanno il 5 settembre. Le votazioni per la categoria ‘Miglior nuovo artista’ rimarranno attive durante lo show.
Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Lorde – What Was That
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Tate McRae – Sports Car
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
BEST POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Charli xcx
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- August 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- September 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
- October 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
- November 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
- December 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
- January 2025 – Katseye – Touch
- February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
- March 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
- April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
- May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
- June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
BEST COLLABORATION
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd
BEST POP
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST HIP-HOP
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Drake – Nokia
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST RNB
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
- Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- SZA – Drive
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
- Lola Young – Messy
- MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
- Sombr – Back to Friends
- The Marías – Back to Me
BEST ROCK
- Coldplay – All My Love
- Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
- Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots – The Contract
BEST LATIN
- Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin – Rio
- Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé
- Shakira – Soltera
BEST K-POP
- Aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like Jennie
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – Toxic Till the End
BEST AFROBEATS
- Asake and Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
BEST COUNTRY
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
BEST ALBUM
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
BEST DIRECTION
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST ART DIRECTION
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
BEST EDITING
- Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- Doechii – Anxiety
- FKA Twigs – Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow