martedì 5 agosto 2025

Mtv Video Music Awards 2025, le nominations: domina Lady Gaga

FILE – Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Luca La Mantia
La popstar di ‘Bad Romance’ pone fine al dominio di Taylor Swift. Ecco tutti i candidati premio per premio

Lady Gaga incassa 12 nominations per i prossimi Mtv Video Music Awards 2025, ponendo fine al dominio di Taylor Swift, che negli ultimi due anni ne aveva raccolte più di tutti. La popstar di ‘Bad romance’ e ‘Mayhem’, uno dei suoi ultimi lavori, concorre in diverse categorie: miglior collaborazione, pop, regia, direzione artistica, fotografia, montaggio, coreografia, effetti visivi, nonché per canzone, video, album e artista dell’anno. In quest’ultima categoria concorrono anche Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen e The Weeknd, oltre a Beyoncé e Swift, a pari merito per numero di Mtv awards vinti in carriera (sono entrambe a 30). Beyoncé e Swift concorrono solo nella categoria artista dell’anno: se una delle due vincesse diventerebbe la popstar più premiata della storia. I vincitori saranno annunciati l’8 settembre con la cerimonia di consegna in diretta dall’UBS Arena di Elmont a New York

Tutte le nominations

Gaga è seguita da vicino da Bruno Mars, con 11 nomination. Lamar ne ha 10. Sabrina Carpenter e Rosé delle Blackpink, alla loro prima nomination, sono a pari merito con otto; così come Ariana Grande e The Weeknd con sette. Billie Eilish ne ha sei. Charli XCX cinque. Bad Bunny, Doechii, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll, Miley Cyrus e Tate McRae ne vantano quattro ciascuno. Il premio principale della serata, il video dell’anno, vede ‘Die with a smile’ di Gaga e Mars competere con ‘Brighter days ahead’ di Grande, ‘Birds of a feather’ di Eilish, ‘Not like us’ di Lamar, ‘Apt’ di Rosé e Mars, ‘Manchild’ di Sabrina Carpenter e ‘Timeless’ di The Weeknd e Playboy Carti. Per i Video Music Awards concorrreanno per la prima volta 33 artisti , tra cui Alex Warren, Blake Shelton, Brent Faiyaz, Gigi Perez, Katseye e Lainey Wilson. Quest’anno ci sono anche due nuove categorie: miglior artista country e miglior artista pop. Le votazioni online dei fan sono iniziate martedì e si concluderanno il 5 settembre. Le votazioni per la categoria ‘Miglior nuovo artista’ rimarranno attive durante lo show.

Ecco l’elenco completo delle nomination:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Billie Eilish – Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Gracie Abrams – I Love You, I’m Sorry
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Lorde – What Was That
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Tate McRae – Sports Car
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • Gigi Perez
  • Lola Young
  • Sombr
  • The Marías

BEST POP ARTIST

  • Ariana Grande
  • Charli xcx
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lorde
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

  • August 2024 – Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • September 2024 – Ayra Starr – Last Heartbreak Song
  • October 2024 – Mark Ambor – Belong Together
  • November 2024 – Lay Bankz – Graveyard
  • December 2024 – Dasha – Bye Bye Bye
  • January 2025 – Katseye – Touch
  • February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
  • March 2025 – Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
  • April 2025 – Livingston – Shadow
  • May 2025 – Damiano David – Next Summer
  • June 2025 – Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
  • July 2025 – Role Model – Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA – Luther
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – Pour Me a Drink
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Sunset Blvd

BEST POP

  • Alex Warren – Ordinary
  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die with a Smile
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST HIP-HOP

  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Drake – Nokia
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – Whatchu Kno About Me
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • LL Cool J ft. Eminem – Murdergram Deux
  • Travis Scott – 4X4 – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST RNB

  • Chris Brown – Residuals
  • Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs – Mutt (Remix)
  • Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
  • Partynextdoor – N o C h i l l
  • Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
  • SZA – Drive
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – Timeless

BEST ALTERNATIVE

  • Gigi Perez – Sailor Song
  • Imagine Dragons – Wake Up
  • Lola Young – Messy
  • MGK and Jelly Roll – Lonely Road
  • Sombr – Back to Friends
  • The Marías – Back to Me

BEST ROCK

  • Coldplay – All My Love
  • Evanescence – Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
  • Green Day – One Eyed Bastard
  • Lenny Kravitz – Honey – Roxie Records
  • Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
  • Twenty One Pilots – The Contract

BEST LATIN

  • Bad Bunny – Baile Inolvidable
  • J Balvin – Rio
  • Karol G – Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
  • Peso Pluma – La Patrulla
  • Rauw Alejandro and Romeo Santos – Khé
  • Shakira – Soltera

BEST K-POP

  • Aespa – Whiplash
  • Jennie – Like Jennie
  • Jimin – Who
  • Jisoo – Earthquake
  • Lisa ft. Doja Cat and Raye – Born Again
  • Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
  • Rosé – Toxic Till the End

BEST AFROBEATS

  • Asake and Travis Scott – Active
  • Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – TaTaTa
  • Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
  • Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
  • Tems ft. Asake – Get It Right
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start
  • Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart

BEST COUNTRY

  • Chris Stapleton – Think I’m in Love With You
  • Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
  • Jelly Roll – Liar
  • Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
  • Megan Moroney – Am I Okay
  • Morgan Wallen – Smile

BEST ALBUM

  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

BEST LONG FORM VIDEO

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
  • Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
  • Mac Miller – Balloonerism
  • Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Burna Boy – Higher
  • Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
  • Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
  • Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking

BEST DIRECTION

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Lorde – Man Of The Year
  • Miley Cyrus – End of the World
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Miley Cyrus – Easy Lover
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

BEST EDITING

  • Charli xcx – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
  • Ed Sheeran – Sapphire
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • Doechii – Anxiety
  • FKA Twigs – Eusexua
  • Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Tyla – Push 2 Start
  • Zara Larsson – Pretty Ugly

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
  • Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars – Apt.
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
  • Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)
  • The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

