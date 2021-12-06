Il regista gela il reporter durante un'intervista

Ridley Scott non le manda a dire a un giornalista russo che lo sta intervistando per il suo film ‘The Last Duel’. Il regista non lascia neanche che l’interlocutore finisca la sua domanda nella quale stava dicendo che la pellicola è “più realistica di ‘Le Crociate’ o ‘Robin Hood’ e lo gela con una risposta durissima: “Vai a quel paese. Grazie”, detto da Scott in maniera più colorita.

Thank you, Sir Ridley, for the ultimate answer to any and all people measuring “realism” and “historical accuracy” in period films.

That’s one for the books. pic.twitter.com/35JLcGsa0g

— Ilya Glazkov (@IlGlaz) December 3, 2021