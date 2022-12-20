La presidente della Commissione europea ha incontrato gli amministratori delegati delle società energetiche

20 Dicembre 2022

La presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ha incontrato gli amministratori delegati delle società energetiche sulla piattaforma energetica dell’Ue.

Se quest’inverno siamo salvi, è anche grazie all’impegno di queste aziende. Prepariamo ora insieme il prossimo inverno, trasformando in realtà l’acquisto congiunto”, ha scritto la presidente in un tweet.

