La presidente della Commissione europea ha incontrato gli amministratori delegati delle società energetiche
La presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula von der Leyen, ha incontrato gli amministratori delegati delle società energetiche sulla piattaforma energetica dell’Ue.
Good meeting with CEOs of energy companies on the EU Energy Platform.
If we’re safe this winter, it’s also thanks to the efforts of these companies.
Let’s prepare next winter together now, by making joint purchasing a reality. pic.twitter.com/eDWmBX4zml
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 20, 2022
“Se quest’inverno siamo salvi, è anche grazie all’impegno di queste aziende. Prepariamo ora insieme il prossimo inverno, trasformando in realtà l’acquisto congiunto”, ha scritto la presidente in un tweet.
© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata