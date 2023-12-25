Giovedì chiude il turno il derby Arsenal-West Ham

25 Dicembre 2023

Classico appuntamento in Inghilterra con il “Boxing Day” di Premier League. Come ormai tradizione consolidata, in Inghilterra il calcio non si ferma nemmeno nel periodo natalizio e il Boxing Day di martedì 26 dicembre metterà in scena cinque partite della 19^ giornata, che si chiuderà giovedì 28.  Ecco il programma: Martedì alle ore 13.30 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest; Ore 16.00 Bournemouth-Fulham; Ore 16.00 Sheffield United-Luton Town; Ore 18.30 Burnley-Liverpool; Ore 21.00 Manchester United-Aston Villa; Mercoledì 27 dicembre: ore 20.30 Chelsea-Crystal Palace; ore 20.30 Brentford-Wolverhampton; ore 21.15 Everton-Manchester City. Giovedì 28 dicembre: ore 20.30 Brighton-Tottenham; ore 20.30 Arsenal-West Ham.

