Giovedì chiude il turno il derby Arsenal-West Ham

Classico appuntamento in Inghilterra con il “Boxing Day” di Premier League. Come ormai tradizione consolidata, in Inghilterra il calcio non si ferma nemmeno nel periodo natalizio e il Boxing Day di martedì 26 dicembre metterà in scena cinque partite della 19^ giornata, che si chiuderà giovedì 28. Ecco il programma: Martedì alle ore 13.30 Newcastle-Nottingham Forest; Ore 16.00 Bournemouth-Fulham; Ore 16.00 Sheffield United-Luton Town; Ore 18.30 Burnley-Liverpool; Ore 21.00 Manchester United-Aston Villa; Mercoledì 27 dicembre: ore 20.30 Chelsea-Crystal Palace; ore 20.30 Brentford-Wolverhampton; ore 21.15 Everton-Manchester City. Giovedì 28 dicembre: ore 20.30 Brighton-Tottenham; ore 20.30 Arsenal-West Ham.

