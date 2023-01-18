Il tecnico blaugrana in conferenza prima del match di Coppa del Re con il Ceuta

Il tecnico del Barcellona Xavi ha parlato in conferenza stampa prima del match di ottavi di Coppa del Re di giovedì con il Ceuta in trasferta. Alla domanda se si sentisse liberato dalla vittoria in Supercoppa con il Real ha replicato: “Questo è il Barca. Non sto nascondendo nulla. Voglio vincere, giocare bene per la squadra. Voglio che la squadra si diverta a giocare a calcio e che vinca. Penso che sia quello che hai visto l’altro giorno”. “Non mi sento liberato – ha precisato l’allenatore dei catalani-. Se non vinciamo ancora titoli, mi batterai comunque. Ecco come stanno le cose. Conosco questo club. Sei a casa e sento che questa è un’attività di famiglia. Bisogna essere molto equilibrati mentalmente” Barcelona, Xavi: “I want to win, play well and have fun” Barcellona Coach Xavi spoke ahead of next Spanish Kings Cup match against AD Ceuta on January 19th 2023. Asked if he felt liberated by the victory of the Spanish super cup against Real Madrid he said: “This is Barça. I’m not hiding anything. I want to win, to play well for the team. I want the team to enjoy playing football and to win. I think that’s what you saw the other day. I don’t feel liberated. If we still don’t win titles, you’re going to beat me anyway. That’s the way it is. I know this club. You’re at home and I feel like this is a family business. You have to be very balanced mentally”.

