Nations League volley femminile 2025, trionfo dell’Italia: battuto il Brasile in finale per 3-1

#VNLFinals: ITALY 🇮🇹 BEATS BRAZIL 🇧🇷 3-1 AND GOES UNBEATEN TO THE TITLE! 🏆



Perfect from start to finish! 💥 With a dominant 3-1 win over Brazil, Italy closed their unbeaten #VNL2025 campaign and claimed their third #VNL crown in four editions. Champions in every sense. 💙



📺… pic.twitter.com/eA9WBICd0l