Il governatore statunitense Beshear ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza

Almeno 50 persone sarebbero morte dopo che un tornado ha colpito il sud-ovest del Kentucky venerdì sera. Lo riferisce il governatore Andy Beshear. “Sappiamo che probabilmente avremo più di 50 morti, se non significativamente a nord di questo, a causa di questo evento”, ha detto Beshear citato dalla CNN.

Il governatore Beshear ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza in base ai gravi danni causati dal tornado in più contee del Kentucky occidentale. Lo si legge sul profilo twitter del governatore.

Si temono fino a 100 vittime in Kentucky a causa dei tornado e delle tempeste che hanno colpito diversi stati Usa. “Crediamo che il bilancio delle vittime finirà per avvicinarsi a 70 o 100 morti”, ha detto il governatore del Kentucky Andy Beshear, citato da Sky News.

230 miles and counting. That’s how far this destructive, long-tracked tornado has travelled so far. NE #Arkansas to western #Kentucky. @CNNweather @CNN pic.twitter.com/uOw2NhI1Rm

— Derek Van Dam (@VanDamCNN) December 11, 2021