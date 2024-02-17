Lo riporta l'Ong russa per i diritti umani OVD-Info

17 Febbraio 2024

Sarebbero oltre 100 le persone arrestate in Russia in otto città nelle veglie e manifestazioni andate in scena ieri sera in memoria dell’attivista Alexei Navalny, morto in carcere. Lo riporta l’Ong russa per i diritti umani OVD-Info su ‘X’.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata