Lo riporta l'Ong russa per i diritti umani OVD-Info

Sarebbero oltre 100 le persone arrestate in Russia in otto città nelle veglie e manifestazioni andate in scena ieri sera in memoria dell’attivista Alexei Navalny, morto in carcere. Lo riporta l’Ong russa per i diritti umani OVD-Info su ‘X’.

More than 100 people arrested in eight Russian cities after they took part in commemorative activities and protests related to the death of #Navalny.@ovdinfo_en published the list of those arrested in Moscow, St.Petersburg, Krasnodar and other towns https://t.co/cbSCgiGwEs pic.twitter.com/1NB4DBQvPp

— Marija Ristić (@Marien__R) February 16, 2024