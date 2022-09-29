Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden interviene sulle elezioni italiane e parlando a braccio, in un ragionamento sul futuro della democrazia, dice: “Avete visto cosa è successo in Italia in quelle elezioni. Vedete cosa accade nel mondo. La ragione per cui dico questo è che non potere essere ottimisti nemmeno su cosa sta accadendo qui”.

Le parole del presidente Usa, pronunciate ad un ricevimento della Democratic Governors Association, sono state per prime riportate in un tweet della cronista dell’Associated Press Seung Min Kim, e in seguito confermate dal giornalista del pool della Casa Bianca, Alexander Nazaryan, corrispondente di Yahoo News

At DGA funder, Biden remarks on 🇮🇹 PM elex as he warns about fate of democracy:

“You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is you can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either.”

— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 28, 2022