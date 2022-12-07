Alarm Phone: "I sopravvissuti vengono sbarcati e diretti ad Augusta". Erano rimasti a largo dopo aver terminato il carburante

Nuovo salvataggio in mare nel Mediterraneo. In un tweet la ong Alarm Phone riferisce che “dopo lunghe ore senza contatti con le persone in difficoltà e senza conoscerne la sorte, abbiamo la conferma del loro salvataggio. I 32 sopravvissuti vengono sbarcati e diretti ad Augusta, in Italia. Auguriamo loro una buona guarigione”.

We wish them a good recovery.#FreedomOfMovement — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) December 6, 2022

Ieri sera sempre Alarm Phone aveva allertato le autorità di Malta e Italia informando “di un gruppo in pericolo fuggito dalla #Libia. Le persone riferiscono di aver esaurito il carburante! Troppe persone sono morte negli ultimi giorni. Non ritardare i soccorsi!”.