Alarm Phone: "I sopravvissuti vengono sbarcati e diretti ad Augusta". Erano rimasti a largo dopo aver terminato il carburante

7 Dicembre 2022

Nuovo salvataggio in mare nel Mediterraneo. In un tweet la ong Alarm Phone riferisce che “dopo lunghe ore senza contatti con le persone in difficoltà e senza conoscerne la sorte, abbiamo la conferma del loro salvataggio. I 32 sopravvissuti vengono sbarcati e diretti ad Augusta, in Italia. Auguriamo loro una buona guarigione”.

Ieri sera sempre Alarm Phone aveva allertato le autorità di Malta e Italia informando “di un gruppo in pericolo fuggito dalla #Libia. Le persone riferiscono di aver esaurito il carburante! Troppe persone sono morte negli ultimi giorni. Non ritardare i soccorsi!”.

 

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata

Tag:, ,