Dopo le foto scattate durante la prova di lancio di un missile balistico, il leader la avrebbe portata anche a un incontro con scienziati missilistici

Nuova apparizione per la figlia di Kim Jong-Un in Corea del Nord. Il leader della Corea del Nord ha portato la figlia a un incontro con scienziati missilistici nella sua seconda apparizione pubblica. I media statali l’hanno definita la figlia “più amata” di Kim Jong Un, dando spazio alle voci sul fatto che sia stata preparata come suo successore.

La figlia, che si ritiene essere la secondogenita di Kim, di nome Ju Ae e di circa 9 o 10 anni, è stata svelata per la prima volta al mondo esterno lo scorso fine settimana in foto scattate dai media statali che la ritraevano mentre osservava il lancio del missile balistico intercontinentale con i genitori e altri funzionari.

La KCNA ha anche pubblicato una serie di foto che mostrano la figlia in un lungo cappotto nero con un collo di pelliccia nera, che tiene il braccio del padre. Una foto mostra i due in piedi in mezzo a una fila di soldati in uniforme davanti a un missile in cima a un camion di lancio. Altre mostrano la figlia di Kim battere le mani o parlare con il padre mentre la gente applaude sullo sfondo.

