Corea del Nord, nuova apparizione figlia Kim Jong-Un
Dopo le foto scattate durante la prova di lancio di un missile balistico, il leader la avrebbe portata anche a un incontro con scienziati missilistici
27 Novembre 2022
Nuova apparizione per la figlia di Kim Jong-Un in Corea del Nord. Il leader della Corea del Nord ha portato la figlia a un incontro con scienziati missilistici nella sua seconda apparizione pubblica. I media statali l’hanno definita la figlia “più amata” di Kim Jong Un, dando spazio alle voci sul fatto che sia stata preparata come suo successore.
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, wave to the scientists, technicians, officials and other workers involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM at an unidentified location in North Korea.
La KCNA ha anche pubblicato una serie di foto che mostrano la figlia in un lungo cappotto nero con un collo di pelliccia nera, che tiene il braccio del padre. Una foto mostra i due in piedi in mezzo a una fila di soldati in uniforme davanti a un missile in cima a un camion di lancio. Altre mostrano la figlia di Kim battere le mani o parlare con il padre mentre la gente applaude sullo sfondo.
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter, right, walk to a photo session with those involved in the recent launch of what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in North Korea.