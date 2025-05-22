Milan, May 22 (LaPresse) – Completing the new configuration of the governance bodies, Domenico Luciano, director of marketing, communication & customer experience at Grenke Italia, joins the board of directors of Rent ForYou. “The closing of the agreement,” said Grenke Italia country manager Aurelio Agnusdei, “is a fundamental step in our strategic plan. Now the integration between the two companies will take shape in terms of governance, processes, and commercial approach to support the needs of SMEs. In line with our commitment to supporting the growth of small and medium-sized Italian companies,“ added Agnusdei, ”we will make resources of approximately €2 billion available over the next three years to help companies grow, including through the rental of equipment, products, and services.” Operational equipment rental is becoming increasingly popular among small and medium-sized companies as it allows them to have goods and services for a defined period without having to make immediate investments and allowing the total cost incurred to be deducted. Unlike purchasing, no capital is tied up and there is no impact on company debt. Assistance and maintenance can be included in the rental fee, while contracts aligned with the life cycle of the rented assets make technological renewal much easier and avoid the obsolescence of technologies and equipment. Finally, the client company does not have to bear the cost of disposal.

