Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who took office two months ago after his predecessor resigned following a series of missteps, acknowledged “deficits in the military” but said “these aren’t due to the military. Rather, they lie in the equipment and in a number of structures.”

“But the Bundeswehr is far from being a mess,” Pistorius told reporters while visiting a military base near the eastern town of Mahlwinkel.

The defense minister said efforts were being made to speed up procurement processes, which he hoped would be effective.

