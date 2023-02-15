Rwanda’s army said its troops briefly exchanged fire with soldiers from Congo early Wednesday, in a new spike in tension between the neighbors who have accused each other of supporting armed rebel groups on the other side of the border.

A statement said that twelve to fourteen Congolese soldiers entered the no man’s land near the western district of Rusizi and opened fire at a Rwandan border post, in “an act of provocation.”

“Our security forces responded and (the Congolese) soldiers withdrew,” the Rwandan statement said. “There were no casualties on the Rwanda side and the situation is calm.”

There was no immediate comment from the Congolese army, according to AP.

Congo for months has accused Rwanda of supporting an armed rebel group called M23, that’s fighting in eastern Congo.

The conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades, with more than 100 armed groups fighting for control of valuable mineral resources while others protect their communities, and has triggered an exodus of refugees.

