The assistant to the US Secretary of State for International Organizations, Michele Sison, reiterated in Rabat US support for the Moroccan autonomy plan in the Sahara

The assistant to the US Secretary of State for International Organizations, Michele Sison, reiterated on Wednesday in Rabat the support of the United States for the Moroccan autonomy plan, “Barlamane.com” reports.

“The United States continues to consider the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as serious, credible and realistic,” Sison said during a press conference following talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and of Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

“The priority of the United States is to support a credible process leading to a dignified and lasting solution to the Sahara conflict, which has the support of the international community,” underlined the US official.

The meeting also focused on continued US support for Staffan de Mistura in his role as the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for the Sahara.

“We discussed our strong support for peacekeeping efforts and its importance in preserving the conditions for the United Nations-led peace process,” Sison said.

The American declaration recognizing Morocco’s full sovereignty over its Sahara was, recalls Barlamane.com, distributed to the 193 member states of the United Nations, as an official document of the Security Council, in the six official languages of the UN.

