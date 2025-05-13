Rome, 13 May (LaPresse) – Carlo Lucarelli, born in Parma in 1960, is a writer, television author and screenwriter. Since 1990, he has published over 20 novels, several essays and collections of short stories. For Einaudi, he has published a series of novels featuring Inspector Grazia Negro, a series featuring Inspector Coliandro, a series featuring Commissioner De Luca and a series of historical novels set during the colonial period, L’ottava vibrazione, Albergo Italia and Il tempo delle Iene. For Rai, he was the author and presenter of the programme Blu Notte. On Sky Arte HD, he wrote and presented Muse Inquietanti, Inseparabili – vite all’ombra del genio (Inseparable – lives in the shadow of genius) and In compagnia del lupo – il cuore nero delle fiabe (In the company of the wolf – the black heart of fairy tales). Since 2017, he has been president of the Emiliano-Romagnola Foundation for Victims of Crime.

