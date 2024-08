Rome, Aug 14 (LaPresse) – Italian jewellery is among the most appreciated by the Korean people. In fact, their originality and uniqueness of design is sought after, making them on a par with luxury fashion brands in the eyes of the Koreans. In 2023, Italy was Korea’s second largest supplier after France, accounting for 28.6% of total imports against 34.3% for the French.

