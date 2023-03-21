Gio Reyna has been welcomed back to the U.S. national team by Tim Ream, one of the group's senior players, after the family of the young midfielder sparked a feud with Gregg Berhalter that left the coach's future uncertain.

After Berhalter used Reyna sparingly at the World Cup, the player’s parents, former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and former women’s player Danielle Egan Reyna, notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a 1992 domestic violence involving Berhalter and the woman he later married — Danielle Egan’s former college roommate.

The USSF commissioned a law firm to investigate and appointed Anthony Hudson interim coach after Berhalter’s contract expired Dec. 31. The law firm said there was no legal impediment to retaining Berhalter, who remains a candidate, and the USSF put off a coaching decision until after a new sporting director is hired, probably this summer.

Gio Reyna is among 24 players in camp ahead of CONCACAF Nations League games at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on Monday in Orlando.

