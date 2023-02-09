Ghana international soccer player Christian Atsu is still missing after the earthquake in Turkey, his club and agent said on Thursday, despite earlier reports he was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital.

Atsu’s whereabouts were still unknown, Aydin Toksoz, the deputy head of Hatayspor soccer club, told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency news service.

According to AP, The club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, was also missing after the massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria and has now killed more than 17,000 people.

The 31-year-old Atsu, who previously played for Chelsea and Newcastle in England, signed for Hatayspor late last year.

The club is based in the southern city of Antakya, near the epicenter of the earthquake that struck in the early hours of Monday and devastated the region. Atsu and Savut were believed to have been in buildings that collapsed, the club had said.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata