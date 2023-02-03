Harry Kane will become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with a goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

The striker’s wait for a major trophy, however, will go on, AP writes.

Kane is set to surpass the late Jimmy Greaves’ club record of 266 goals, which has stood for 53 years. He is also tied with Wayne Rooney with 53 goals for England’s national team and has a chance to eclipse that record total before the season ends.

Alan Shearer’s benchmark of 260 Premier League goals remains the long-term target, with Kane currently at 199.

While those statistics confirm Kane’s status as one of the finest forwards in soccer history, at 29 years old his career is in danger of being left unfulfilled in terms of trophies.

