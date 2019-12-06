Caroline Wozniacki annuncia il ritiro dopo gli Australian Open

La 29enne danese ex numero 1 Wta annuncia l'addio sui social: "Ho realizzato tutto in campo, ma c'è molto di più da realizzare fuori"

Caroline Wozniacki, ex numero 1 della classifica WTA, ha annunciato il ritiro dall'attività agonistica dopo i prossimi Australian Open a gennaio. In un lunghissimo post su Instagram, la 29enne campionessa danese ha spiegato che dopo aver vinto lo scorso il suo primo e unico titolo del Grande Slam in Australia "ho realizzato tutto ciò che avrei mai potuto sognare in campo".

In 15 anni di carriera, Wozniacki ha conquistato 30 titoli WTA in singolare, è stata numero 1 della classifica mondiale per 71 settimane, ha vinto una volta le Finali WTA e disputato 3 Olimpiadi avendo l'onore di essere la portabandiera per la sua nativa Danimarca. "Negli ultimi mesi, mi sono resa conto che nella vita c'è molto di più che vorrei realizzare fuori dal campo", ha spiegato nel suo post, partire dal "formare una famiglia" con il marito David e combattere una campagna contro "l'artrite reumatoide". A proposito del suo addio al tennis, Wozniacki ha precisato che "non ha nulla a che fare con la mia salute e questo non è un addio".

"Voglio ringraziare con tutto il cuore, i tifosi, i miei amici, i miei sponsor, la mia squadra, in particolare mio padre come allenatore, mio marito e la mia famiglia per i decenni di supporto! Senza tutti voi non avrei mai potuto farcela", ha concluso.

