Caroline Wozniacki annuncia il ritiro dopo gli Australian Open

La 29enne danese ex numero 1 Wta annuncia l'addio sui social: "Ho realizzato tutto in campo, ma c'è molto di più da realizzare fuori"
Caroline Wozniacki, ex numero 1 della classifica WTA, ha annunciato il ritiro dall'attività agonistica dopo i prossimi Australian Open a gennaio. In un lunghissimo post su Instagram, la 29enne campionessa danese ha spiegato che dopo aver vinto lo scorso il suo primo e unico titolo del Grande Slam in Australia "ho realizzato tutto ciò che avrei mai potuto sognare in campo".
In 15 anni di carriera, Wozniacki ha conquistato 30 titoli WTA in singolare, è stata numero 1 della classifica mondiale per 71 settimane, ha vinto una volta le Finali WTA e disputato 3 Olimpiadi avendo l'onore di essere la portabandiera per la sua nativa Danimarca. "Negli ultimi mesi, mi sono resa conto che nella vita c'è molto di più che vorrei realizzare fuori dal campo", ha spiegato nel suo post, partire dal "formare una famiglia" con il marito David e combattere una campagna contro "l'artrite reumatoide". A proposito del suo addio al tennis, Wozniacki ha precisato che "non ha nulla a che fare con la mia salute e questo non è un addio".
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
"Voglio ringraziare con tutto il cuore, i tifosi, i miei amici, i miei sponsor, la mia squadra, in particolare mio padre come allenatore, mio marito e la mia famiglia per i decenni di supporto! Senza tutti voi non avrei mai potuto farcela", ha concluso.
© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata