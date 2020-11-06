Valentino Rossi negativo al secondo tampone: sarà in pista a Valencia
Moto gp
Lo ha comunicato la Yamaha sul proprio profilo Twitter

06 novembre 2020

"Il secondo test è risultato negativo. È Valentino Rossi tornato nel nostro box e domani correrà". Così con un post sul profilo Twitter, la Yamaha comunica la seconda negativa al Covid di Valentino rossi che dunque domani potrà prendere parte alla terze prove libere e domenica disputare il Gp d'Europa.

