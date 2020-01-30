Kobe Bryant, le prime parole della moglie Vanessa: "Sono devastata, impossibile immaginare la vita senza di loro"

Prime parole pubbliche di Vanessa Bryant, la moglie della leggenda del basket Nba Kobe, morto insieme alla figlia e ad altre sette persone nello schianto dell'elicottero su cui viaggiava in California. "Sono devasta dall'improvvisa perdita del mio adorato marito Kobe e della mia bella, dolce Gianna", afferma in un commovente post su Instagram la donna che ha ringraziato per le tantissime manifestazioni di cordoglio e affetto ricevute. "È impossibile immaginare la vita senza di loro", aggiunge Vanessa che ha altre tre figlie, Natalia, Bianka e Capri.

