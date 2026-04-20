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lunedì 20 aprile 2026

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Nba, da Mvp a rookie dell’anno: tutti i finalisti per i premi della stagione 2025-2026

Nba, da Mvp a rookie dell’anno: tutti i finalisti per i premi della stagione 2025-2026
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio, Usa, 19 aprile 2026 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Sono sette le statuette messe a disposizione dalla National Basketball Association

La Nba ha rivelato i finalisti per tutti i premi individuali della stagione 2025-2026. Quello di Mvp, il più ambito di tutti, è conteso tra Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder, già vincitore lo scorso anno), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) e Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets). Occhi puntati anche sul rookie of the year, ovvero il miglior giocatore al suo debutto nella lega statunitense. Premio che potrebbe aggiudicarsi il fenomeno dei Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg, il suo ex compagno a Duke e ora ai Charlotte Hornets, Kon Knueppel o VJ Edgecombe dei Philadelphia 76ers.

Nba Defensive player of the year

  • Chet Holmgren , Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Most improved player of the year

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks
  • Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Sixth man of the year

  • Tim Hardaway jr, Denver Nuggets
  • Jaime Jaquez jr, Miami Heat
  • Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Clutch player of the year

  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Coach of the year

  • JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
  • Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
  • Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

Rookie of the year

  • Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
  • Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
  • VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Most valuable player of the year

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
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