Nba, da Mvp a rookie dell’anno: tutti i finalisti per i premi della stagione 2025-2026

La Nba ha rivelato i finalisti per tutti i premi individuali della stagione 2025-2026. Quello di Mvp, il più ambito di tutti, è conteso tra Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder, già vincitore lo scorso anno), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) e Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets). Occhi puntati anche sul rookie of the year, ovvero il miglior giocatore al suo debutto nella lega statunitense. Premio che potrebbe aggiudicarsi il fenomeno dei Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg, il suo ex compagno a Duke e ora ai Charlotte Hornets, Kon Knueppel o VJ Edgecombe dei Philadelphia 76ers.

Nba Defensive player of the year

Chet Holmgren , Oklahoma City Thunder

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year.



Chet Holmgren

Ausar Thompson

Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/C4cMnh1WFu — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Most improved player of the year

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Most Improved Player.



Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Deni Avdija

Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/cN0ydFsgNK — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Sixth man of the year

Tim Hardaway jr, Denver Nuggets

Jaime Jaquez jr, Miami Heat

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year.



Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Keldon Johnson pic.twitter.com/JRNRtyWBSj — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Clutch player of the year

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year.



Anthony Edwards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/yLXEPZ3gan — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Coach of the year

JB Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

The 2025-26 Finalists for NBA Coach of the Year.



J.B. Bickerstaff

Mitch Johnson

Joe Mazzulla pic.twitter.com/mskGQQhp1l — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Rookie of the year

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Rookie of the Year.



VJ Edgecombe

Cooper Flagg

Kon Knueppel pic.twitter.com/6TehvsNpku — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Most valuable player of the year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets