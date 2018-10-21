Selma Blair rivela: "Sono malata di sclerosi multipla"

La confessione in un commovente post su Instagram: "Non so esattamente cosa farò, ma farò del mio meglio"

L'attrice Selma Blair ha rivelato di avere la sclerosi multipla. In commovente un post pubblicato su Instagram, la star di "Legally Blonde" e "Cruel Intentions", 46 anni, ha confessato che la malattia le è stata diagnosticata ad agosto dopo aver sofferto i sintomi "per anni". "Sono handicappata, a volte cado, butto le cose, la mia memoria è nebbiosa, e il mio lato sinistro sta chiedendo indicazioni a un gps rotto. Non so esattamente cosa farò, ma farò del mio meglio", ha scritto sul social Blair, che sta attualmente lavorando al dramma di fantascienza Netflix "Another Life".

