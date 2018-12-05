Oscar 2019, Kevin Hart scelto come presentatore: "Sarà un'edizione speciale"

L'Academy l'aveva annunciato: l'edizione 2019 dei premi Oscar sarà nuova e particolare. E come simbolo del cambiamento, l'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha scelto di far condurre la serata da un volto nuovo.

Dopo due anni di Jimmy Kimmel, lo scettro di presentatore della serata più importante del cinema americano passa a Kevin Hart. Attore, comico e produttore, la star di ...e alla fine arriva Polly, Il grande match e Jumanji - Benvenuto nella giungla raggiunge l'ambito traguardo professionale pochi mesi prima di compiere 40 anni.

"Per anni mi è statao chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è stata sempre la stessa... Ho detto che sarebbe stata l'occasione di una vita per me come comico e che sarebbe successo quando sarebbe arrivato il momento. Sono felice di dire che quel giorno è finalmente arrivato per me", ha annunciato Kevin Hart sul suo profilo Instagram. "Ora è tempo di rendersi all'altezza!". Appuntamento alla notte tra il 24 e il 25 febbraio.

