Oscar 2019, Kevin Hart scelto come presentatore: "Sarà un'edizione speciale"

Dopo due edizioni firmate Jimmy Kimmel si cambia registro: sarà il comico afroamericano a condurre la prossima edizione degli Oscar
L'Academy l'aveva annunciato: l'edizione 2019 dei premi Oscar sarà nuova e particolare. E come simbolo del cambiamento, l'Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha scelto di far condurre la serata da un volto nuovo.
Dopo due anni di Jimmy Kimmel, lo scettro di presentatore della serata più importante del cinema americano passa a Kevin Hart. Attore, comico e produttore, la star di ...e alla fine arriva Polly, Il grande match e Jumanji - Benvenuto nella giungla raggiunge l'ambito traguardo professionale pochi mesi prima di compiere 40 anni.
"Per anni mi è statao chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è stata sempre la stessa... Ho detto che sarebbe stata l'occasione di una vita per me come comico e che sarebbe successo quando sarebbe arrivato il momento. Sono felice di dire che quel giorno è finalmente arrivato per me", ha annunciato Kevin Hart sul suo profilo Instagram. "Ora è tempo di rendersi all'altezza!". Appuntamento alla notte tra il 24 e il 25 febbraio.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
