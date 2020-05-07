Madonna: ho preso il Covid a marzo durante mio tour a Parigi

'Sono guarita'. Ma piovono polemiche sui social per la sua partecipazione ad una festa senza mascherina

Madonna, dopo aver rivelato di aver sviluppato gli anticorpi per il coronavirus, spiega su Instagram i dettagli dopo le critiche per aver partecipato a una festa di compleanno neri giorni scorsi. La popstar racconta di essersi ammalata in marzo a Parigi durante il suo tour e di essere poi guarita

