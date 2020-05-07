Madonna: ho preso il Covid a marzo durante mio tour a Parigi

'Sono guarita'. Ma piovono polemiche sui social per la sua partecipazione ad una festa senza mascherina
Madonna, dopo aver rivelato di aver sviluppato gli anticorpi per il coronavirus, spiega su Instagram i dettagli dopo le critiche per aver partecipato a una festa di compleanno neri giorni scorsi. La popstar racconta di essersi ammalata in marzo a Parigi durante il suo tour e di essere poi guarita
Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus— I am not currently sick. When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19
© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata