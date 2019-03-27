Justin Bieber si prende una pausa: "Devo pensare a me e a mia moglie"

Il cantante ferma i suoi impegni professionali dopo un periodo di depressione
Il cantante pop Justin Bieber, che ha ammesso recentemente di aver sofferto di depressione, in un post su Instagram fa sapere di voler prendere una pausa dagli impegni professionali, in risposta ad alcuni fan che gli chiedevano di un nuovo disco. "Ho letto che molti di voi vorrebbero un album ma adesso sono concentrato sulla risoluzione dei problemi che ho per non crollare, in modo da poter sostenere il mio matrimonio ed essere il padre che voglio essere", scrive la 25enne popstar canadese, sposato dal settembre 2018 con la modella Hailey Baldwin.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
"La musica è molto importante per me ma niente viene prima della mia famiglia e della mia salute. Tornerò al più presto possibile con un album che spacca", aggiunge Bieber, che poi spiega di essere stato in tour da quando era un adolescente e "di aver realizzato di essere stato infelice durante l'ultimo tour". "Non lo merito e non lo meritate voi, che pagate per vedere uno show divertente e pieno di energia, cosa che nell'ultima parte del tour, dal punto di vista emozionale, non sono stato in grado di darvi", afferma ancora l'ex ragazzo prodigio del pop mondiale.
