Justin Bieber si prende una pausa: "Devo pensare a me e a mia moglie"

Il cantante pop Justin Bieber, che ha ammesso recentemente di aver sofferto di depressione, in un post su Instagram fa sapere di voler prendere una pausa dagli impegni professionali, in risposta ad alcuni fan che gli chiedevano di un nuovo disco. "Ho letto che molti di voi vorrebbero un album ma adesso sono concentrato sulla risoluzione dei problemi che ho per non crollare, in modo da poter sostenere il mio matrimonio ed essere il padre che voglio essere", scrive la 25enne popstar canadese, sposato dal settembre 2018 con la modella Hailey Baldwin.

"La musica è molto importante per me ma niente viene prima della mia famiglia e della mia salute. Tornerò al più presto possibile con un album che spacca", aggiunge Bieber, che poi spiega di essere stato in tour da quando era un adolescente e "di aver realizzato di essere stato infelice durante l'ultimo tour". "Non lo merito e non lo meritate voi, che pagate per vedere uno show divertente e pieno di energia, cosa che nell'ultima parte del tour, dal punto di vista emozionale, non sono stato in grado di darvi", afferma ancora l'ex ragazzo prodigio del pop mondiale.

