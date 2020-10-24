Schwarzennegger operato al cuore: "Sto benissimo"
Cinema
Schwarzennegger operato al cuore: "Sto benissimo"

 Al 73enne 'Terminator' è stata impiantata una nuova valvola aortica

24 ottobre 2020

Arnold Schwarzenegger operato alla clinica di Cleveland: "Mi sento benissimo e sono uscito per le strade di Cleveland godendomi le sue belle statue, grazie a tutti i dottori e le infermiere nel mio team" ha scritto su Instagram, postando una fotografia nel letto d'ospedale. Al 73enne 'Terminator', attore ed ex governatore della California è stata impiantata una nuova valvola aortica. 

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata