Schwarzennegger operato al cuore: "Sto benissimo"

Al 73enne 'Terminator' è stata impiantata una nuova valvola aortica
Arnold Schwarzenegger operato alla clinica di Cleveland: "Mi sento benissimo e sono uscito per le strade di Cleveland godendomi le sue belle statue, grazie a tutti i dottori e le infermiere nel mio team" ha scritto su Instagram, postando una fotografia nel letto d'ospedale. Al 73enne 'Terminator', attore ed ex governatore della California è stata impiantata una nuova valvola aortica.
Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!
