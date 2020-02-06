Morto Kirk Douglas: aveva 103 anni

L'annuncio del figlio Michael sui social: "Per tutto il mondo è stato una leggenda. Orgoglioso di essere suo figlio"
Il leggendario attore di Hollywood, Kirk Douglas, è morto. Aveva 103 anni e da 65 anni era sposato con la 100enne Anne Buydens. A dare l'annuncio sono stati i figli tramite la rivista 'People'. Fra le decine di film in cui Kirk Douglas aveva recitato c'è 'Spartaco'. "È con tremenda tristezza che io e i miei fratelli annunciamo che Kirk Douglas ci ha lasciato oggi all'età di 103 anni", ha detto suo figlio Michael in una dichiarazione sul suo account Instagram.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
