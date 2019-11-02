DiCaprio e Greta "insieme per un futuro migliore"

Nel corso dell'Assemblea delle Nazioni Unite tenutasi a New York, Greta Thunberg ha incontrato Leonardo DiCaprio. La giovane attivista svedese e l'attore premio Oscar statunitense, da tempo impegnato nella salvaguardia dell'ambiente, si sono promessi di impegnarsi e sostenersi l'un l'altra per salvare il pianeta. "Greta è diventata un leader del nostro tempo. Spero che il suo messaggio possa essere di richiamo per tutti i leader del mondo perché comprendano che il tempo dell'immobilità è finito", ha scritto l'attore premio Oscar in un post su Instagram. "E' stato un onore passare del tempo con Greta. Ci impegneremo insieme nella speranza di garantire un futuro migliore al nostro pianeta."

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata