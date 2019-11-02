DiCaprio e Greta "insieme per un futuro migliore"

Il premio Oscar statunitense e la giovane attivista svedese si sono incontrati all'Assemblea generale delle Nazioni Unite a New York
Nel corso dell'Assemblea delle Nazioni Unite tenutasi a New York, Greta Thunberg ha incontrato Leonardo DiCaprio. La giovane attivista svedese e l'attore premio Oscar statunitense, da tempo impegnato nella salvaguardia dell'ambiente, si sono promessi di impegnarsi e sostenersi l'un l'altra per salvare il pianeta. "Greta è diventata un leader del nostro tempo. Spero che il suo messaggio possa essere di richiamo per tutti i leader del mondo perché comprendano che il tempo dell'immobilità è finito", ha scritto l'attore premio Oscar in un post su Instagram. "E' stato un onore passare del tempo con Greta. Ci impegneremo insieme nella speranza di garantire un futuro migliore al nostro pianeta."
There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture
