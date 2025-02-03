Beyoncé e Kendrick Lamar sono i protagonisti indiscussi dei Grammy Awards 2025. Il rapper californiano ha vinto record of the year, song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song e best music video per ‘Not Like Us’. La popstar texana, invece, ha conquistato il premio per album of the year e best country album con ‘Cowboy Carter’. La statuetta per il best rap album è andata a Doechii per ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’. Ha trionfato anche Sabrina Carpenter nelle categorie best pop solo performance (‘Espresso’) e best pop vocal album (‘Short n’’).

