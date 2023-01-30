The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator, as nervous parents and students expressed optimism about a return to the classroom, according to AP.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News opened its doors more than three weeks after the Jan. 6 shooting.

Police have said the boy brought a 9 mm handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. The 25-year-old teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

Several marked and unmarked police cars were parked at the school as teachers arrived. One woman carried flowers into the building.

