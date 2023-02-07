Mali's government has ordered the U.N. peacekeeping mission's human rights chief to leave the country by Tuesday, declaring him persona non grata in the latest sign of tensions between Mali's leaders and the international community.

A government statement Sunday criticized Guillaume Ngefa-Atondoko Andali for choosing someone who represented Malian civil society at a U.N. Security Council briefing, AP reports. The communique accused the human rights director of “destabilizing and subversive actions.”

The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement Monday that it “deeply regrets this decision.”

