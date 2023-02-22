Hundreds of supporters of Pakistan’s former prime minister on Wednesday defied a ban on rallies in a commercial area of the city of Lahore, taunting police and asking to be arrested en masse.

The protest is part Imran Khan’s latest campaign dubbed “fill the jail cells” with detainees — or “jail bharo” in Urdu — as a way to pressure the administration into holding early elections.

But as the rally by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party got under way in Lahore, police made no move to detain Khan’s supporters.

At that point, several protesters barged into a police van parked nearby, demanding they be taken into custody. Police officers at the scene insisted they were not going to arrest them.

