CNN anchor Don Lemon tweeted an apology to viewers for his remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley shortly before returning to work on Wednesday, then stuck to the news.

He made no mention of his comments last week that Haley was not in “her prime,” during “CNN This Morning,” instead reporting on stories like President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine, the Ohio train derailment and winter weather, AP reports.

Lemon, within the hour before he went on the air, tweeted that he appreciated the opportunity to return to work. He was absent for three days.

“To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry,” he tweeted. “I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.”

His tweet made no mention of Haley, who called Lemon’s comments sexist and has been referring to them in fundraising appeals.

