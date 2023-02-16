Albanian opposition supporters protested anew outside the country's Parliament Thursday as lawmakers demanding the government’s resignation for alleged corruption tried to disrupt the house's session, blowing whistles and crowding the podium.

In their third protest in a week, hundreds of people — including a man who arrived on horseback from a northern area — gathered outside Parliament’s main entrance and some threw smoke bombs at police guarding the building, according to AP.

But the turnout and intensity of the crowd was smaller than during a similar protest on Monday.

No arrests or injuries were reported, and protesters left after two hours while opposition lawmakers inside continued to disrupt the session.

The protests are being organized by the center-right Democratic Party of former president and prime minister Sali Berisha, and the left-wing Freedom Party of former president Ilir Meta.

