Some 222 inmates considered by many to be political prisoners of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega were on their way to Washington on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official confirmed.

“The government of Nicaragua decided unilaterally to release 222 individuals whom they had imprisoned,” said the official, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, according to AP. “Some of these individuals have spent years in prison, many of them for exercising their fundamental freedoms, in awful conditions and with no access to due process.”

Ortega has maintained that his imprisoned opponents and others were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Tens of thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down those antigovernment protests in.

The U.S. official said the United States facilitated the transportation of the freed individuals to the United States, where they will be paroled for humanitarian reasons into the country for a period of two years.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata