North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Wednesday.

The visit preceded a massive military parade that apparently began Wednesday night in the capital, Pyongyang, where Kim was expected to showcase the latest hardware of his fast-growing nuclear weapons program that stokes the concern of its neighbors and the United States.

Two South Korean officials said the parade likely kicked off around 9 p.m. They didn’t provide further details and it wasn’t immediately clear whether Kim was attending.

North Korean military parades are closely watched by outside governments and experts as they often feature newly developed weapons systems the North intends to eventually test and deploy.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata