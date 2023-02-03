A World Health Organization employee was released in northern Mali after being abducted by unidentified assailants, a spokesperson said Friday.

Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was freed Thursday afternoon and is in Gao town, Abdoulaye Cisse, communication officer for the WHO in Mali told The Associated Press. “We are conducting the formalities to bring him back to (the capital),” he said. He did not give any further details about the circumstances of Diawara’s release.

Diawara was abducted from his car last month in the town of Menaka where he had been working with the WHO for three years, providing medical care to communities that are often remote and face security risks and violence.

The West African nation has been battling a decade-long jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The jihadis conduct hostage-taking for ransom as a way to fund operations and expand their presence.

