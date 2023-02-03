Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed fellow Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Thursday in his 2024 bid for the seat now held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, providing the long-serving incumbent doesn’t seek a seventh term, AP reports.

The public blessing of Schiff’s candidacy, though conditional, was significant. Feinstein has said she will make a decision about her future in the next couple of months. But Pelosi’s announcement represented the strongest signal to date that it’s unlikely Feinstein — at 89 the oldest member of Congress — will run again.

The endorsement gives the Southern California congressman the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the country in what is expected to be a highly competitive race, and signals to Pelosi’s vast donor network that he is her choice for the job.

Neighbors in San Francisco, Pelosi and Feinstein are personally close and have worked together for decades in Washington, suggesting her decision to back Schiff early in the campaign also carried with it a tacit nod from the senator.

