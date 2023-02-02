Federal authorities are investigating a military veteran's claim that U.S. Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for his pet dog several years ago, then never turned over the money for the animal's care, according to a published report.

U.S. Navy veteran Richard Osthoff told Politico on Wednesday that two FBI agents contacted him after he went public last month with his story about his experiences with Santos in 2016.

Osthoff told the news site he gave the agents text messages he exchanged with Santos, who at the time was going by the name Anthony Devolder, according to AP.

“I’m glad to get the ball rolling with the bigwigs,” Osthoff said. “I was worried that what happened to me was too long ago to be prosecuted.”

The local news site Patch reported last month that Osthoff, now 47, was living in a roadside tent in Howell, New Jersey, in May 2016 when his pit bull mix, Sapphire, developed a life-threatening stomach tumor.

