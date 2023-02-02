Gov. Ron DeSantis promised tax relief Wednesday on children’s books, pet food and even the gas stoves that have become a rallying cry for Republicans while assuring that Florida has plenty of reserves to withstand any economy downturn.

DeSantis’ annual state budget proposal unveiled during a news conference in Tallahassee is nearly $115 billion, but is only a recommendation, according to AP. The Legislature will approve a final budget during the annual session that begins next month.

But DeSantis has proven he usually gets what he wants from the GOP-dominated Legislature, and he’s likely to see little resistance from House and Senate leaders as the governor builds a case for a possible 2024 presidential run.

And while DeSantis said he expects bad news for the national economy that will affect the state, he said Florida is in good shape.

